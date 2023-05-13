JUST LISTED! New construction home that features LVP throughout the main floor. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen will have an island. Primary bedroom has nice walk in closet, primary bathroom has tile flooring, walk in shower, and double sinks. Second floor features a loft that can be used for flex space. Large flat backyard. NW school district. Home is estimated to complete construction by end of July, early August. Move in just in time for the beginning of the school year. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $384,900
