3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $425,000

Beautiful brick with stone accent home nestled in the popular Angel's Glen neighborhood! This home has beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor. The formal dining room has an amazing picture window with decorative wainscoting partially extending up the wall. Double-height vaulted ceiling in the great room with shiplap surrounding the fireplace wall. The primary is located on the main level and overlooks the peaceful, quiet back yard. It includes an en suite that has a separate tiled shower and jetted tub. The primary also includes his and her closets with tons of space. There are 2 ample bedrooms upstairs. There is also a large bonus room over the garage that is presently being used as a bedroom. The back yard has amazing privacy, with trees and shrubs that create a natural fence line around the border. Solar lighting system throughout the front and back yard. Upstairs HVAC replaced 2021. New large, stamped patio and deck for enjoying gatherings throughout the year.