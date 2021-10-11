3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $429,000

 Skip to main content
Open House -Sunday, 10/10 from 2-4 pm. Beautiful, like-new home in Northwest Meadows! The upgraded kitchen has beautiful granite counters, subway tile backsplash & a large eat-in island with a pantry & is connected to the breakfast area & large great rm. The formal dining rm around the corner offers add’l space for entertaining. The large primary bedroom on the main, has a cozy sitting area & ensuite bathrm. featuring an upgraded, tiled walk-in shower, spacious closet & double vanities. The two add’l bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite side of the house from the primary bedroom. Upstairs you will find a finished bonus rm & a 3rd, full bathrm. The screened in porch located off the kitchen & breakfast area are perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, overlooking the half (.55) acre lot & steps lead to the ideal grilling patio. The 3-car garage has rm for cars, storage & more. Garage doors are a foot taller than most to accommodate a trailer. Annual Prop tax is $2,645.

