 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

Open House -Sunday, 10/3 from 2-4 pm. Beautiful, like-new home in Northwest Meadows! The upgraded kitchen has beautiful granite counters, subway tile backsplash & a large eat-in island with a pantry & is connected to the breakfast area & large great rm. The formal dining rm around the corner offers add’l space for entertaining. The large primary bedroom on the main, has a cozy sitting area & ensuite bathrm. featuring an upgraded, tiled walk-in shower, spacious closet & double vanities. The two add’l bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite side of the house from the primary bedroom. Upstairs you will find a finished bonus rm & a 3rd, full bathrm. The screened in porch located off the kitchen & breakfast area are perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, overlooking the half (.55) acre lot & steps lead to the ideal grilling patio. The 3-car garage has rm for cars, storage & more. Garage doors are a foot taller than most to accommodate a trailer. Annual Prop tax is $2,645.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News