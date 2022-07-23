3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

Beautiful Kitchen featuring local Dixon Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances and walk in Pantry. Main level Primary Bedroom with huge stylish tiled shower, two vanities, walk in closet with built in shelving and the cutest window seat. Fireplace with gas logs and built in book shelves are the focal point of the open 2 story Great Room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs has large flexible bonus room space, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath and tons of Storage. Not to be missed laundry room with utility sink, cabinetry and full size hamper area. Covered rocking chair porch overlooks private back yard which backs up to green space. Quiet Setting just 5 Minutes to Boat Launch at Belews Lake and convenient to Triad. Your family and guest will move effortlessly thru this light filled, beautifully crafted custom built home by Disney Construction.