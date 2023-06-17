Extraordinary home by Lamb & Peeples Builders in Treeline Trials! This single-story home with an open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, ss appliances, oversized island opens to great room with gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom with tiled en suite boasts double vanities, freestanding tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. On the opposite end of the home you will find Two additional bedrooms and a tiled bath with double sinks. Enjoy entertaining outside on the spacious covered porch. Estimated completion July 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $519,000
