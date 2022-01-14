3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $550,000

This stunning home sits on a 2.71ac lot overlooking a serene, stocked pond with fountain. Updated from top to bottom with great attention to detail. Finished basement with polished concrete floors allows for additional living space with multiple rooms, a full bathroom and large storage room. Relax on the covered front porch, one of 3 decks or the new Bluestone patio with firepit overlooking the water. Some updates include: paint throughout, tankless water heater, double front doors, painted kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops, updated hardware, new refrigerator, opened main level floorplan, refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures & ceiling fans, new window shades throughout, new large walk-in closet in primary bedrm, new hardwood floors on 2nd level, new deck railing, freshly painted exterior windows and trim, new side deck, cedar pergola above garage, new French doors leading to kitchen, professionally landscaped yard w/ irrigation system. See Attachments for full list!