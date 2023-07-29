Impeccable custom home by Lamb & Peeples Builders. Amazing attention to detail! This home boasts an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, ss appliances, tile backsplash & walk-in pantry. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious great room with gas log fireplace. Primary tiled en suite features a freestanding tub & separate shower. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a bonus room. Relax on one of the two covered porches! Estimated completion September 2023