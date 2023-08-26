Wonderful New Construction 3 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom home in Summerfield. Features nice large living room. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and pantry. Upstairs Master Bedroom with full bath attached. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. One car attached garage. Quiet country setting. Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $295,000
