3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $400,000

Cozy, original owner, 1 Level Ranch on apx 1 acre in Summerfield! With a POOL & plenty of space indoors & out to entertain year-round. This 3 Bed, 3 Full bath home features TWO primary bedroom suites - one on each end of the house. One suite has a separate exterior entrance great for guests, in-laws, or short-term/bed & breakfast rental opportunity. Beautifully remodeled hall bathroom. Formal Dining, Formal Living, Den w/ Gas Log Fireplace open to Kitchen. New LVP flooring 2021. Additional office space/sitting room & separate sun room have tons of natural light & overlook the pool & gazebo. New Roof & Gutters in 2020. Private In-ground Saltwater Pool with glass bead pool filter. Detached Garage also being used as Workshop/Shed. A walk-in tub and separate walk in shower are located in one of the primary suites, the other suite contains a jetted tub and walk in shower. All appliances to convey. Seller to Review all offers at 12p on Monday 4/11/22.

