 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $515,000

This exceptional, custom built home, located in the desirable Trotter Ridge Subdivision, is astonishingly LISTED UNDER APPRAISED VALUE!! This lovely home presents a fantastic flow that highlights the open floor plan. The welcoming family rm w/gas fireplace is designed to be the heart of the home & is open to the breakfast & kitchen area, complete with sizable pantry, SS appliances & ample counter space. On the 1st floor is a roomy, yet intimate dining rm, and a room perfect for an office or formal living area. Enjoy your morning coffee on the all-season enclosed porch. Upstairs, the primary suite is truly a retreat with an extra cove that could be used as a 2nd walk-in closet or reading nook. Master ba features a dbl bowl vanity, soaking tub, oversized shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry rm, two add'l spacious br's and bonus rm. Freshly painted & pre-wired for generator. New Roof 2020, New Upstairs HVAC 2019, water softener/filtration system, & Home Warranty! See agent remarks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert