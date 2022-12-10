New Construction in Summerfield's only Townhome Community. HOA maintained. NC DOT maintained road. New Farmhouse Design will be one of a kind in Westfield Village Townhome Community. Attention to detail inside and out. Three bedrooms or an office on the main level. One bedroom on the upper level with a private full bath. 14 acres of open space in this community. No building in front or behind. At first glance this community looks like eight single family homes. Each building is unique unlike intown townhome communities which all look alike.
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $549,999
