 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $759,900

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $759,900

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $759,900

What's not to love about this beautiful, turn-key horse farm in the heart of Summerfield? Just minutes away from shopping, downtown, Belews Lake, and the airport! This home features 2 working wells, gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, and a sunroom with the best farm views you could ask for. Take a dip in the low maintenance in-ground saltwater sport pool with beach entry, glass tile, and travertine stones. The spacious 4-stall barn is equipped with electricity, a hot/cold water wash stall, a tack room and a massive hayloft. There is plenty of room to completely turn your horse trailer around. The pasture is spacious enough to re-install the dressage ring/arena. Don't forget the additional 2 car detached garage/workshop with multiple covered parking spaces perfect for storing tractors, ATV's, boats, RV's, and more! Water in all pastures. Bring your horses, your boat and enjoy your little paradise. Custom Modular! Appliances & hot tub conveys-agent only remarks

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News