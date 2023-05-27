Available soon! Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Paved driveway and nice sized lot located at the end of the road. LPV flooring throughout and ample space throughout. The kitchen includes all appliances and the fridge and blinds will be installed soon. Close access to everything in Thomasville or high point! Cute front porch or back patio to hang out on and entertain guest. Also has a laundry room and extra storage closets in the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $1,500
