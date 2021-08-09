 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $105,000

Great investment property or first time buyer home. Located in Thomasville sitting on a corner lot, three bedroom one bath vinyl home is move in ready! Complete with laminate flooring,fenced in backyard, and much more! This home won't last long, be sure to schedule your private showing today!

