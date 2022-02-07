3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $119,900

Seller request highest and best offers in by noon on Monday 2\7. Looking for a great starter home in Thomasvillle? This 3 bedroom 1.5 home would make a great starter home or perfect for someone downsizing, features laminate & tile flooring, no carpet. Open living room, dining room and kitchen area, laundry room on main level, kitchen has a bar stool seating area and a nice size pantry. The yard is fenced and almost all of the front yard has picket fencing for privacy. Full unfinished basement, great for storage. Located minutes from downtown Thomasville, I-85 and 29/70.