 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $130,000

Calling all investors to this great investment opportunity. With more than 3 acres of land this property offers different options to make your money work for you. Per seller, the land can be subdivided. Buyer to verify all systems.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert