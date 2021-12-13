3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $149,000

Plenty of spaces and low Davidson County taxes make this home a contender! Located near I-85 you are close to anywhere in the Triad. 3 bedroom/2 bath with an additional 1/2 bath in the building. Home currently has well and septic, however, city water & sewer hookup are at the road. All windows in home have been updated. Two huge bonus spaces: "country kitchen" used for holiday gatherings has its own covered porch, and the converted garage also used as a gathering place. Either of these spaces could easily be used as hobby, home school, work from home, or small business space. Large laundry room has plenty of space for pantry storage.