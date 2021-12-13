3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $172,000

Back on the market at no fault of seller or of home! Sweet one level home in desirable Davidson County. Relax on your wrap around front porch. Corner lot. Cute dining area opens to back deck and separate access to wrap around deck from the kitchen, perfect to bring groceries into. Primary bedroom offers not one, but two closets and bay window for a perfect reading or office desk nook. Two additional cozy bedrooms. New Roof! Some freshly painted rooms. New Gutter Guards with lifetime warranty. New sliding door to back deck. All this cute home needs is you as it's new owner.