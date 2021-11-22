 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $189,900

Start packing because this charming ranch will not last long! Open floor plan with great flow for entertaining. Living Room with vaulted ceiling. You will love the Engineered hard wood floors and the tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Comfort height vanities! Beautiful kitchen with maple pull out cabinets including fantastic stainless steel appliances! Dining Room has sliding doors opening to the back deck with shaded pergola. There is also a front porch and back patio for more outdoor space to enjoy. Fenced back yard!

