3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $195,000

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional info. Beautiful brick ranch in Thomasville! Step right in to this fully updated home. Inviting living rm opens to upgraded kitchen. New quartz counter tops, backsplash and more. New appliances. New flooring and light fixtures. Bedrooms have hardwoods that have been newly refininshed. Spacious bathroom offers new vanity, tons of storage and tiled surround in bath/tub combo. Sunroom. Private backyard with storage building. Check this one out!

