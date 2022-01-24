3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $200,000

Located directly off of National Hwy and tucked into the end of the street for privacy. This brick 3/2 with large, fenced in back yard is sure to be off the market quickly. Updated kitchen has solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cleaning is easy with hardwood and tile flooring throughout the home. Laundry room and unfinished storage space conveniently located in back of home. Patio area just off of kitchen is a perfect area to enjoy the outdoors while others run and play. Storage building on site conveys. **If using GPS to locate property please enter "700 Cedar Lane Drive"**