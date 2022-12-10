3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $200,000

Highest and best offers to be submitted by 2:00 PM 12/9/2022. USDA 100% FINANCING ELIGIBLE PROPERTY!!!!! Check out this cute as a button, almost brand new home. The always popular open concept, split floor plan is sure to please. Enjoy the kitchen which features stylish cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, and a modern subway tile backsplash. The large primary suite is exactly what you have been looking for, with an en suite featuring matching cabinetry and hardware as the kitchen and a walk in closet. Either of the other two bedrooms are of good size and would make the perfect home office. Outdoor living is abundant, with a charming front porch and deck overlooking your fenced in back yard - perfect for your furry friends. Looking for additional storage? No worries, the exterior storage building is included in the sale of the property. The home is very conveniently located to highways, perfect for commutes to High Point, Greensboro, and Winston Salem.