3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $204,900

Cute as a button new construction in Thomasville. 3BR/2BA. Home will feature a covered back porch. Carpet in bedrooms. Tile in the laundry and bathrooms. Slate grey exterior. Granite in the kitchen. Estimated completion June 2022.

