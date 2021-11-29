3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $214,900

Desirable East Davidson Location! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home offers a covered front porch, 2 car garage with an attached carport, large back deck with above-ground pool, vinyl privacy fence and storage building. You will love the updated kitchen with Granite Countertops and black stainless steel appliances installed 2 years ago. The seller has finished updating the 2nd bath vanity and is in the process of installing a new 5' tile shower in the master bathroom. It will be finished in the next 2 weeks. The main level offers laminate wood floors throughout, spacious living room with a corner gas fireplace, eat-in breakfast nook and a formal dining room. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. New Heat Pump installed in July 2021. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty through 1st American Home Warranty.