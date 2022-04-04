** all OFFERS DUE by 12:00 Friday April 1** Move-in ready home near major highways is conveniently located at the end of the street. Fresh paint throughout, brand new hot water heater and 3 year old roof add to the many features this home offers. Extra lot included adds to the already large yard for almost 1 acre! Fully fenced backyard. Plenty of storage throughout including a heated storage room off the garage mud room and a large utility room. Options for flex-space with a den and living room. Plenty of natural light and great floor plan. Gas logs, barn doors, ceiling fans, Davidson County Schools. Refrigerator and storage building convey. See agent only
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $215,000
