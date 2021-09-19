3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $215,777

Beautiful move-in-ready home in Thomasville in cul-de-sac with many upgrades - New HVAC, Roof, Hot Water Heater, Flooring, Garage Door with Motor, Side Garage Door, Fresh Paint inside and out, some new windows. Great space in Basement for Man Cave. Basement is heated and cooled. Back and Side Patio for Grilling, Sun Bathing or just entertaining. Very close to Founders Pool. This one won't last long!