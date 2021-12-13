3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $229,000

**BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT TO SELLERS** Lovely three bedroom two bath brick home located in Thomasville for sale. This home is move in ready complete with nice hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and halls. New carpet installed in 2019, newly painted inside and out, and so much more! The master suite comes with a private bath, spacious sunroom to relax and unwind by the fireplace. Fenced in backyard with plenty of privacy and great landscaping. Be sure to schedule a private showing today!