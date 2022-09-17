Like New3 bedroom with 2 full baths in the Pilot / East Davidson school area! Granite in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Paved drivway with patio! Laundry room with pantry area off kitchen!
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $229,900
