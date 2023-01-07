3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $229,900

Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located near the end of Harmon Drive a great location with convenient access to anywhere in the Piedmont. Home features Living room, Dining room, Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms feature granite counter tops. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main entertainment areas of the home. Exterior features rocking chair front porch and rear deck for entertaining and relaxing along with a paved driveway. Call today for a showing appointment!