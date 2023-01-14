 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $234,900

East Davidson High School Location! Beautiful almost new construction in Thomasville. This move in ready home features 3BR/2BA. All luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring. No Carpet! Granite Counter tops and extra nice cabinetry! Stainless steel appliances! Double Garage for your nice cars and lots of storage. This one won't last long!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert