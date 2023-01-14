East Davidson High School Location! Beautiful almost new construction in Thomasville. This move in ready home features 3BR/2BA. All luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring. No Carpet! Granite Counter tops and extra nice cabinetry! Stainless steel appliances! Double Garage for your nice cars and lots of storage. This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $234,900
