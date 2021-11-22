 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $239,900

Nice ranch home is being offered with 4 +/- acres, but there is a remaining 9.52 acres that may be purchased separately (MLS 1050040). Nicely updated kitchen with tile backsplash, taller cabinets and granite countertops. Most of the flooring is beautiful Brazilian Walnut hardwood. Guest tub is jetted with tile surround and tile flooring. There is a fireplace in the den and basement. Tax amount is for home and 13.52 acres. USDA Eligible Area!

