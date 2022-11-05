3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $239,900

Brand new construction, ready for you to be moved in by the holidays! Enjoy entertaining in your open concept living/dining/kitchen area. The show stopper of a kitchen features classic white cabinetry, granite countertops, and a timeless subway tile backsplash. Unwind in the primary suite which has a walk-in closet and en suite with matching cabinetry and countertops as the kitchen. Each of the other two bedrooms are of good size, perfect for a home office. The location is extremely convenient, offering quick access to High Point, Greensboro, and Winston Salem.