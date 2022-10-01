3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $239,900

Brand new construction, fully completed and ready to move in. Popular open concept living greets you as you enter through the front door. The kitchen is sure to please, featuring granite countertops, white cabinetry, and a classic subway tile backsplash. Enjoy the primary suite that has a large closet and bathroom with matching cabinetry and countertops as the kitchen. Both of the other two bedrooms share a bathroom which is also very conveniently located to the living area making it ideal for guests. Upgraded lighting and LVP flooring can be found throughout the home. The front porch and concrete patio at the back of the house are the perfect spots for outdoor living. Very convenient location to High Point, Greensboro, and Winston Salem, perfect for those who need to commute.