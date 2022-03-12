3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $245,000

Move-in ready new construction! Custom-built home in popular East Davidson School District featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This low maintenance home has been upgraded with all luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring (no carpet). The kitchen is richly appointed with beautiful cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. The garage can easily accommodate your car with plenty of storage or workshop space. Enjoy wonderful outdoor living on your covered front porch or your back patio. Don't miss this one! Schedule your appointment today!