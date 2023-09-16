A great starter home! This new construction home has many nice features such as luxury vinyl plank or laminate flooring, granite kitchen counter tops and high ceilings in the living room. It has an open, split floor plan for primary bedroom privacy. Projected finish date is mid November. Tax info not available until home is completed. Realtors: Please see Agent Only Notes.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $249,900
