Looking for a new construction in a mature neighborhood? Check out this brand new home located in the charming neighborhood of Fairgrove Forest. You will love the open concept living/dining/kitchen area and the split floor plan. The kitchen features always popular white cabinetry with contrasting hardware, quartz countertops, and a stylish tile backsplash. Enjoy the primary suite with a walk in closet and en suite with matching cabinetry and quartz countertops as the kitchen. Solid surface flooring and upgraded lighting greet you throughout the house. Enjoy spending time outside? The charming front porch and back deck is the perfect place to unwind. Stained wooden posts, beautiful landscaping, and a large back yard round out the exterior. Come take a look at all this home has to offer, located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Thomasville.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $259,900
