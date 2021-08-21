 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $264,900

New Construction in East Davidson school district. Beautiful home nearing completion on extra large lot! Home has covered rear porch for relaxation and enjoyment. This beautiful home offers l v p flooring throughout home, NO CARPET, large spacious rooms, Formal dining, White cabinets, Stainless steel appliances. Primary offers trey ceiling, dual vanities, sep shower and tub, large master closet. Formal dining area offers trey ceiling. Room for EVERYONE! NO HOA. Definitely a must to see!!!!!

