BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms spilt plan, with an open concept living with vaulted ceilings. Elegant kitchen features subway backsplash ,granite counter tops with large eat at bar. Coffee bar features more versatile upper glass cabinetry adding a gorgeous touch. Complementary two-toned cabinetry adds beautiful contrast. Primary large bedroom features walk in closet. Primary bathroom features double vanity with granite tops. Spacious laundry room- shared pantry located off of kitchen adds ample storage. Linen closet in hall near bedroom 2 and 3. Rocking chair front porch and back deck for entertainment. Home has a tall crawl space. City sewer utility easement running across property. Home is conveniently located near school and Hwy .Agent is related to sellers. Tax value is on land only.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $265,000
