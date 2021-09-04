 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $265,900

Wow!!!New Construction with East Davidson Schools. This beautiful home may be gone but builder will be building this plan again. This beautiful home offers an OFFICE! Work from home or homeschooling will have its own space. 3 spacious bedrooms with the popular split bedroom plan and a covered rear porch. The Primary Bedroom will have trey ceiling, Primary bath will offer dual vanities, tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Open floor plan!!!! Home will have LVP flooring throughout home. SQ.FT. and measurements taken from plans. Tax value not assessed yet. No HOAS!!! Buy now and choose colors of flooring and outside vinyl. See attached floor plan. Expected to be completed mid September (depending on weather and supplies)Call Listing agent on details on building this home !

