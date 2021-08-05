 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $266,900
New Construction with OPEN Floorpan. Home will have covered rear porch, formal dining area and spacious rooms. Primary offers large walk in closet with attached Primary bath equipped with tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Home will have LVP flooring throughout home. . See attached floorpan, SQ.FT. taken from plans. Tax Value not assessed yet. No HOAS Estimated completion is September (Depending on Weather & Supply)

