3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $272,900

Wow!!! This beautiful home offers an OFFICE! Work from home or homeschooling will have its own space. 3 spacious bedrooms with the popular split bedroom plan and a covered rear porch. The Primary Bedroom will have trey ceiling, Primary bath will offer dual vanities, tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Open floor plan!!!! Home will have LVP flooring throughout home. SQ.FT. and measurements taken from plans. Tax value not assessed yet. No HOAS!!! Buy now and choose colors of flooring and outside vinyl. See attached floor plan. Expected to be completed late feb 2022(depending on weather and supplies)Call Listing agent on details on building this home. tax value not assessed yet