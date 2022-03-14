Welcome Home to your solid all brick home in popular Erwin Heights! This home has hardwood floors under the carpets and a ton of space.Need a home office, Playroom or 3-5 bedrooms? Need future space? This home has a 400sf room in the walk-in and daylight basement, with fireplace and plumbing for a kitchen behind walls. The reminder 800+sf is unfinished but has plumbing in place for a bathroom. Think rental, in-law, teen suite or massive man cave. There are 3-4 bedrooms on the main level, an office, 3 fireplaces (one in a bedroom, living room and lower level family room), a bright step-down sun room off the kitchen, finished family room in the walkout basement with full size windows and door to the back yard. Think additional storage, workshop, or finish into additional living space. There is a one car garage and one car carport on back side of home. Home is beautifully situated upon a knoll off the street. Welcome home to 923 Lake Dr. West, Thomasville NC 27360.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $279,900
