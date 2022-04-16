 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $282,900

Welcome to Planter's Walk in Lovely Davidson County. Heritage Plan Two Level Brick & Vinyl Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 2 Car Attached Garage w/Storage Racks. Super Well Maintained with a Terrific Floor Plan. Spacious Kitchen w/Solid Surface Counters, Farmhouse Sink & Stainless Appliances. Breakfast Space leads to the Back Deck & Patio-Perfect for Entertaining. Formal Dining w/Trey Ceilings and Large Living Room w/Stone Fireplace. All Bedrooms on 2nd Floor with Spacious Loft! Primary Suite w/Super Sized Closet. Double Vanity, Ceramic Tile Shower & Garden Tub in Private Bath. Laundry on Main Level. Cul de Sac Location w/Privacy Fence & Back Yard Upgrades. New Rear Deck, Patio, & Flat Level for Garden Beds. Ledford School District. Immaculate Condition!

