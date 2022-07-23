 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $284,900

New Home in Thomasville offers many custom features not found in most new homes in our area. It offers Black windows, granite countertops and a custom tile shower in the primary bath. Plus, the builder is supplying the stainless steel refrigerator. The home offers the popular split bedroom (3) plan, 2 baths & covered porch. You’ll love the open kitchen with island bar, the walk in pantry and the spacious mud room. The primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, double vanity and the tile shower. This is a great floor plan. This house is only minutes away from schools, Bus 85 and a Veterinarian. Make this Home yours today.

