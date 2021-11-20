 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $289,900

Large primary bedroom with room for a sitting area, garden tub with separate shower and double sink. All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Extra's, extra's, extra's: Huge loft area that can be used as office & living space. Kitchen dining with extension and granite countertops, microwave can be used as an oven, surround sound, and white vinyl fenced in back yard for privacy. This one won't last long schedule your appointment today! Agents see (Agent Remarks).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert