Large primary bedroom with room for a sitting area, garden tub with separate shower and double sink. All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Extra's, extra's, extra's: Huge loft area that can be used as office & living space. Kitchen dining with extension and granite countertops, microwave can be used as an oven, surround sound, and white vinyl fenced in back yard for privacy. This one won't last long schedule your appointment today! Agents see (Agent Remarks).
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently …
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down and cried.
A victim was seriously injured Sunday evening when someone shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem Police said.
What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican, was introduced as a “95-percent” likely candidate for governor.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Also: Reader says he remembers rolling the quad at Wake Forest University in the late 50s.
Demon Deacons improve to 6-0 in the division with two games left
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder.