3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $289,900

New Construction. This beautiful home will offer over 1600sf, popular split bedroom plan. Primary bedroom features large walk in close and trey ceiling, bath with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Home will have LVP flooring thru out, granite countertops in kitchen and white cabinets. All selections have been made. Home has a covered rear porch. Home is located in small subdivision with no HOAS.

