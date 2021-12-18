3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $291,000

Dorchester Elevation C built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 148 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Island in Kitchen. Boxed ceiling in primary bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in Kitchen, Eat in area & family room. Dining Room. 10 x 10 concrete patio. 2nd bowl in primary bathroom, 5' fiberglass shower in Primary bathroom. 2nd bowl in hall bath. GE Electric stainless steel with microwave over Range. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank in main living areas of home. Vinyl flooring in bathrooms. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home all 1 level living.