NEW CONSTRUCTION in East Davidson School District. One level living at its best!! Beautiful home offers sought after open floor plan with LVP flooring through out the home. (NO CARPET). Cathedral ceiling in Living room and trey ceiling in the primary bedroom. This chef inspired kitchen offers lots of cabinets and counter space plus an island. Huge pantry!!! Wonderful spacious bedrooms with the popular split plan. The primary bedroom offers a large walk in closet plus ensuite with separate tub and shower. NO HOAS!!!