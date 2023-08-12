NO HOAS!!! New Construction in East Davidson School District. This beautiful home offers LVP flooring, Stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops in Kitchen, Trey ceiling in formal dining area. Primary bedroom offers trey ceiling huge walk in closet with ensuite. Dual vanities, separate tub and shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $299,900
